ICYMI: The week in TV for Oct. 28-Nov. 3

Megyn Kelly and NBC escalate war of words amid exit talks

It's been a little over a week since NBC pulled the plug on Megyn Kelly's hour at "Today," but the network and the controversial former Fox News host still haven't come to an agreement about her exit. Lawyers for both NBC and Megyn have come out swinging, calling out the other side for leaking details of settlement conversations after it was reported that Megyn wants the money that's left on her three-year contract (upwards of $50 million), plus more money to remain quiet about what life was like at NBC (about $10 million -- which her attorney has denied). Meanwhile, the network has reinstated Al Roker on the third hour of "Today" -- a position he held for five years before Megyn took over.

