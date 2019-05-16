Where Are They Now

'In Living Color' cast: Where are they now?

Berliner Studio / BEImages / Rex USA 1 / 31

Can you believe it's been 30 years since "In Living Color" first premiered? In honor of the groundbreaking and irreverent '90s sketch-comedy and dance show, which celebrates its 30th anniversary on April 15, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at where some of the actors and former Fly Girls are today. Get clickin'...

RELATED: TV shows gone too soon

Up NextBig to small screen
Berliner Studio / BEImages / Rex USA 1 / 31

Can you believe it's been 30 years since "In Living Color" first premiered? In honor of the groundbreaking and irreverent '90s sketch-comedy and dance show, which celebrates its 30th anniversary on April 15, Wonderwall.com is taking a look at where some of the actors and former Fly Girls are today. Get clickin'...

RELATED: TV shows gone too soon

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2020
Whalerock Industries
© 2020
Whalerock Industries