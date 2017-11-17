Most controversial TV episodes

It was the show that made every single viewer laugh out loud (and deeply cringe). That's right, we're talking about the Nov. 18, 1992, episode of "Seinfeld" titled "The Contest" -- where George (played by Jason Alexander) is caught in a moment of personal pleasure by his elderly mother (played by Estelle Harris), who was so shocked by the sight of her son masturbating that she fell, injured herself and needed to go to the hospital. At the time the show premiered, network execs didn't think using the word "masturbation" was appropriate, so instead, the actors had to use euphemisms (like "master of my domain"), making the show even more hilarious. In honor of the 25th anniversary of that very special episode, Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at other controversial TV episodes over the years. You won't believe how far some shows pushed the envelope -- and how tame some older controversies seem today. Keep reading for more...

