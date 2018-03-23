News
Swimsuit Star Speaks
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover girl Danielle Herrington reveals why she almost quit modeling
babymoon
Jordin Sparks shows off baby bump in bikini during 'babymoon' with husband Dana Isaiah
Beach Babes
Take a look back and see all the stars that sizzled on the beach this year!
Dad bod
Leonardo DiCaprio isn't working out as he enjoys the summer party circuit with his wolf pack
She's 51?!
Cindy Crawford still has an enviable bikini bod, plus more incredible celeb beach bodies
Bikini Babe
Padma Lakshmi absolutely stuns in a red bikini -- oh, she's also 46!
Feast your eyes!
Go to the set of the 'Baywatch' reboot for some serious eye candy
New 'Baywatch' Babes
Here's everything you need to know about the cast of the new 'Baywatch' movie
Life's a Beach
Teresa Giudice shows off her beach bod' during a family trip to the Jersey Shore
Hot Mama
Halle Berry shares an end-of-summer bikini pic, plus more news
Bathing Beauties
Check out Yolanda Hadid, Bethenny Frankel, Ramona Singer and more of your favorite 'Real Housewives' stars at the beach
Relax & look hot!
These pics of Mario Lopez, J.Lo, Beyonce, Katy Perry and more stars on summer vacay are making us so jealous!
Sunday Funday
Britney Spears enjoys some bikini clad downtime between projects and shows
Bikini Weekend
Britney Spears kicks off Memorial Day in a teeny weeny black bikini
Bump it up
Model Behati Prinsloo shows off her bikini body at 22 weeks
Beach slayer
Our Eyes are Wide Open! Nicole Kidman is killing it in a bikini... and she's almost 50!
booby trap
Bella Thorne reveals 'underboob' while splashing around in the sea
Hot Mama
Cindy Crawford, 50, shows off her 'blue lagoon' bikini bod, plus more news
Hit me baby!
Britney Spears parades figure in $68 bikini - see more photos of her Hawaii vacation
bikini babe
Jessica Alba's bikini body is absolutely insane (almost unfair!) and she shows it off in Hawaii
Water Babies
See Rihanna, Carrie Underwood and more of the best celebrity Pisces' beach photos
Bikini Besties!
Elsa Hosk, Martha Hunt and more Victoria's Secret models show off their bikini bods before the VS Swim TV special
Play Day
Pregnant Alanis Morissette and friend Woody Harrelson spend the day boating, snorkeling in Hawaii -- See the pics!
Bikini Babes
See Halle, Carrie, Kylie and more stars who shared bikini and swimsuit snaps on social media in 2016
