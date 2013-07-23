Bar Refaeli's bikini vacation and more celebs on the beach

bar refaeli bikini

By Molly McGonigle

Bikinis. Exotic locations. Sand. Sun.Those are all the ingredients for a perfect summer. And celebs agree! Click through to see where all your favorite celebs are summering in their sexiest swimwear.

Bar Refaeli couldn't have looked any better while on board a yacht in Formentera, Spain, on July 21, 2013. From the colorful two-piece to her golden tan, everything about this scene seems to agree with Leonardo DiCaprio's ex!