Alessandra Ambrosio, Colin Farrell and More Celebs Sizzle on the Shores

By Stacie Anthony

Is there any better way to pass free time than checking out your favorite stars soakin' up the sun in teeny bikinis and board shorts? Uh, no! So let's take a whirl around the world to see which stars have traded in their red-carpet attire for something a little more revealing.

It doesn't matter where Maria Menounos goes -- cameras follow her uh-mazing abs everywhere, even while she splashed around at the Chapstick beach party in Malibu, Calif., on July 14, 2012.