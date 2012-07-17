Fashion Face-Off: Beach Edition
By Rebecca Silverstein
When celebs go to the beach, they don't just have to worry about having a tight and toned beach bod. They have to make sure they're wearing something fabulous on that sleek physique. So who's the best-dressed star on the beach? Vote now!
You've gotta have confidence to rock a white bikini, and fortunately, that's something that Kim Kardashian and Rihanna both have in spades. But who wears this daring trend best?
