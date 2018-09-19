Inspired by the apparent loss of a friend, Heather Locklear is speaking out about addiction.

The post, of course, comes as Heather is battling her own personal issues.

REX/Shutterstock

On Wednesday, the "Melrose Place" star took to Instagram to share a message about a friend named Josh.

"Addiction is ferocious and will try to take you down," the post reads. "Recovery is the best revenge. Be kind to everyone you meet, your light just might change their path. Rest in peace beautiful Josh. You touched my [heart]."

Heather, of course, has had her own demons. TMZ reported on Aug. 30 that the actress was hit with three new charges, including one misdemeanor count of interfering with a law enforcement officer and two counts of misdemeanor battery for allegedly attacking a cop and first responders during a June arrest.

Retna Ltd.

Prior to the arrest, Heather, 56, Heather was taken to the hospital in Los Angeles for a psychiatric evaluation when a family member reported that actress was having suicidal thoughts. TMZ reported that police and medical personnel showed up to the star's home on June 17 following a family member's 911 call indicating Heather was threatening to kill herself.

Days later, TMZ reported that Heather no longer wanted psychiatric care at the hospital, but rather sought to begin a long-term stay at a facility where psychiatrists and staff doctors can better treat her serious substance abuse and mental health problems.

The actress was also arrested arrested in April for domestic violence, but she dodged a felony charge in that case.