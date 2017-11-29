ICYMI: Celeb news for November 2017

It happened! On Nov. 27, Kensington Palace announced that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged. As many media outlets suspected, the couple got engaged earlier this month in London. Harry asked Meghan's parents for permission, the announcement said. "The couple will live in Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace," it added. A wedding will take place in Spring 2018. "The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted for the couple and wish them every happiness," a statement said. Prince William and Duchess Kate said, "We are very excited for Harry and Meghan. It has been wonderful getting to know Meghan and to see how happy she and Harry are together." During a photocall on Nov. 27, Harry was asked when he knew Meghan was the one. He smiled and said, "The very first time we met."

RELATED: Celebrity weddings of 2017