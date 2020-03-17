Kanye West and Joel Osteen's massive religious service set for Yankee Stadium has been shelved for the time being, TMZ reports

The rapper and the Lakewood megachurch leader were set to appear at the Christian pastor's "America's Night of Hope" service at Yankee Stadium on May 2, 2020. It would've been Joel's third time putting on the big event at the baseball venue.

The postponement was widely expected, as Yankee Stadium has been canceling events scheduled for the next two months due to the coronavirus pandemic. Plus, Yankee Stadium all but had its hands tied, as New York Governor Andrew Cuomo banned crowds of more than 50 people.

According to TMZ, Joel and Kanye are still planning a Yankee Stadium service, but the future date is unknown.

Kanye and Joel made headlines in November when they took the stage together during Joel's 11 a.m. service in Houston. Due to the success of the Houston event, Kanye and Joel spoke about embarking on a Sunday Service tour, with stops expected in Chicago, Miami, Detroit and Los Angeles.

Throughout much of 2019, Kanye conducted musical Sunday Service performances with a huge choir. In October, he released his ninth consecutive No. 1 album, "Jesus is King," and vowed to no longer perform secular music.

"He's making music for God and is a changed man," TMZ reported last year.

In a chat with Big Boy before his latest album's release, the reformed rapper equated his new religious-themed music to Apple founder Steve Jobs.

"They made movies about Steve Jobs so y'all could understand who I am," he said. "Now, when I go to the Apple store I'm not seeing no iPod 4."