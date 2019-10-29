Kevin Hart apparently has no intention of going to court for the horrific car crash that resulted in him suffering three spinal fractures.

TMZ reported that the actor has no plans to sue his pal Jared Black, who was driving Kevin's classic car the evening of the crash. Investigators said the car crashed because Jared was driving recklessly, sending it off the road, through a fence and down a ditch. The car, 1970 Plymouth Baraccuda, was totaled.

"Kevin's not even going to file a claim with Jared's insurance company to cover his medical bills and the cost of the [car]," TMZ said, adding that Kevin "will use his personal health insurance to cover medical costs."

Although he nearly died in the wreck, Kevin holds no ill will toward Jared or his fiance, Rebecca, show as also in the car at the time of the crash.

Interestingly, TMZ previously reported that Jared already lawyered up and could file a lawsuit against Kevin for not having the proper safety harnesses in the car. In fact, a source told the webloid in September that a lawsuit is "almost certain." Police said no one in the car was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, something that could foil a potential lawsuit against the actor.

After some grueling physical therapy, Kevin has slowly started returning to work, and he was even seen out with Jay-Z last week.

The recovering comedian has said little publicly since the Sept. 1 accident, but broke his silence earlier this month.

"I have nothing but love for Jared and wish him and Rebecca a speedy recovery," he said in the statement.