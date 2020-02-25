Nicki Minaj sparks pregnancy speculation, plus more news

Nicki Minaj and husband Kenneth Petty hint at a pregnancy

Is Nicki Minaj expecting her first child? Fans began speculating that the rapper is pregnant after Nicki posted a video on Instagram on Feb. 23 showing husband Kenneth "Zoo" Petty, whom she wed last fall, rubbing her belly as he says, "We on our way to Trinidad, with your dad." ETonline reported some of the comments included "Girl are u pregnant or not?" and "She pregnant 100%. No man rubs ur belly like that if his baby ain't in it" as well as "That better be a new album he's rubbing in that stomach 😭." Over on Nicki's Twitter account, she further confused fans after a follower tweeted a screen grab of the video as well as a grab of another time Zoo rubbed Nikki's stomach, captioning it, "Zoo LOVES to rub nicki's stomach" with several laughing/crying emojis and hearts, to which Nicki replied, "Thank you- y'all know that," along with prayer hands and a heart.

Keep reading to find out what the costumer designer for "The Notebook" had to say about the late Kobe Bryant gifting wife Vanessa with the movie's blue dress...

RELATED: Stars who are having babies in 2020