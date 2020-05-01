Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has copped a plea deal in his domestic violence case, and it will keep him out of jail... as long as he adheres to a laundry list of rules.

TMZ said the "Jersey Shore" star pled no contest to one count of domestic battery and one count of resisting arrest. As part of the plea deal, he's been placed on 36 months probation and must also do 30 days of community labor in Nevada, as he lives in Las Vegas. The reality TV star must also donate a lump sum of $20,000 to the Jewish Family Services of Los Angeles, an abused women's shelter.

Ronnie was arrested last fall after allegedly chasing his off-and-on girlfriend Jen Harley with a knife during a moment of rage, allegedly threatening to kill her. Shortly after, he denied the claims. At some point, Ronnie reportedly took their daughter, Ariana, who was 1 at the time, away from Jen and locked himself in a house they'd rented. After refusing to come out, police broke down the door, tased Ronnie and handcuffed him.

Ronnie and Jen immediately broke up following the incident, and she got a protective order against him, keeping him away from both her and their daughter.

Days after the incident, paparazzi photographed Jen with visible bruises on her body.

Prosecutors initially charged him with seven misdemeanors.

While he avoided felony charges and jail time, he has a long way to go until he's square in the eyes of the law.

TMZ said that in addition to the probation, community service and $20,000 donation, Ronnie has to complete a 52-week domestic violence program at a court-approved agency in Nevada. He must also only have "peaceful contact" with Jen and obey the 3-year protective order issued in the case.

The duo has a turbulent history -- they've both been arrested following alleged physical altercations. Each accused the other of being unfaithful during their relationship, as well.

The drama followed the duo into the new year. On Jan. 11, the reality TV star alleged that Jen assaulted him with an eyeliner tube. He told police he was napping when Jen showed up and accused him of cheating after she found the eyeliner. Jen had left by the time police arrived. A few days later, Ronnie got a restraining order against her.

Why she was at Ronnie's house in the first place isn't known, as the two aren't dating or together in any regard.

Sources told TMZ that she showed up at Ron's house unannounced and uninvited.

Less than a month after the alleged eyeliner attack, cops recommended that Jen be charged.