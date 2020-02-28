Ronnie Ortiz-Magro scored a small legal victory after prosecutors dropped two charged in his domestic violence case against his ex, Jen Harley.

The "Jersey Shore" star is hardly out of the woods, as he's still facing five charges from the October 2019 incident in Los Angeles, but he's longer facing charges for brandishing a weapon and criminal threats, according to TMZ.

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images for MTV

Prior to this week's decision, Ronnie pleaded not guilty to all misdemeanor charges (he dodged felony charges).

"The facts and circumstances relating to the arrest and charging of Ronnie were exaggerated and actually incorrect," Ronnie's attorney, Scott Leemon, told the website. "The City's Attorney agreed with us and dismissed two of the pending charges against Ronnie. They agreed that these allegations were baseless and made up. We are hoping further investigation will yield similar results."

@tt_kittymeow / Instagram

Ronnie was arrested last fall after he allegedly chased Jen with a knife during a moment of rage, allegedly threatening to kill her. He's denied the claim. At some point, Ronnie reportedly took their 1-year-old daughter Ariana away from Jen and locked himself in a house that he and Jen had rented. After allegedly refusing to come out, police broke down the door, tased Ronnie and handcuffed him.

Ronnie and Jen immediately broke up following the incident, and she got a protective order against him, keeping him away from both her and their daughter.

Days after the incident, Jen was photographed by paparazzi with bruises on her body.

Rob Latour/BEI/REX/Shutterstock

The duo had a turbulent history and they've both been arrested following alleged physical altercations. Each accused the other of being unfaithful during their relationship, as well.

The drama followed the duo into the new year. On Jan. 11, the reality TV star alleged that Jen assaulted him with an eyeliner tube. He told police he was napping when Jen showed up and accused him of cheating after she found the eyeliner. Jen had left by the time police arrived. A few days later, Ronnie got a restraining order against Jen.

Why she was at Ronnie's house in the first place isn't known, as the two aren't together. Sources also told TMZ that Jen showed up at Ron's house unannounced and uninvited.

Less than a month after the alleged eyeliner attack, cops recommended that Jen be charged.