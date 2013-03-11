Countdown: Stars With the Best Street Style

By Jessica Wedemeyer

It's easy to make it onto the best-dressed list when a team of stylists, makeup artists, and hairdressers are responsible for perfecting your look before you hit the red carpet, but carrying that glamour into everyday life is another matter. Now that awards season is behind us, we're rounding up the top 20 stars who manage to look fab every day without the added incentive of a red carpet audience. But which fashionista has the best street style? Click through to see our pick!

No. 20: Jessica Chastain

The Oscar nominee may still be relatively new to the Hollywood scene, but she's already staked her claim to the best-dressed list on and off the red carpet. Jessica's polished, sophisticated style translates perfectly to the street -- even when she's just wearing jeans.