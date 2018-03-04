2018 Oscar night wardrobe changes

Why wear just one couture confection when you can wear two?! That's the motto many stars adopt on Hollywood's biggest night! Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the bold-faced names who changed up their looks on Oscar night, starting with Salma Hayek. The A-list actress donned a divisive Prada gown during the Academy Awards. Keep reading to see what she wore later in the evening, plus check out more stars who had Oscar-night wardrobe changes...

