Fashion hits and misses for February 2020

It's time to take a look at what the stars are wearing this February! From awards show looks to Valentine's Day-inspired ensembles to street style, Wonderwall.com is rounding up the best and worst dressed stars of the month. First up is a polarizing pick from Taylor Swift. The star arrived at the NME Awards in London on Feb. 12 in this divisive Monse shorts suit comprised of a black-and-white pinstriped top with one solid off-the-shoulder white sleeve and matching shorts. She paired the funky getup with lace-up pointy-toe white Gianvito Rossi boots and added a white Jimmy Choo bag to match. Keep reading for more of the month's hits and misses...

RELATED: Fashion hits and misses for January 2020