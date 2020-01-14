Fashion hits and misses for January 2020

January is filled with some of the biggest awards shows of the year, which means there's sure to be some interesting red carpet fashion. Wonderwall.com is rounding up the best and worst of the month so far, starting with this disastrous look from Laura Dern! The actress arrived at the BAFTA Tea Party in Los Angeles on Jan. 4 in this costume-y Dries Van Noten getup. The bizarre combo of a printed bright orange jacket and gold baggy trousers was an instant miss, despite her attempt to tone it down with a black shirt and black accessories. Keep reading for more hits and misses for January 2020...

