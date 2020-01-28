The Independent Spirit Awards started out as a casual beachside gathering to honor creativity in indie films, but it's since evolved into quite the high-fashion affair. Ahead of the 35th annual Film Independent Spirit Awards on Feb. 8, 2020, Wonderwall.com rounded up the show's best ever star style, starting with Kate Beckinsale's look at the 2012 show. The British actress made femme fierce wearing a one-shoulder Diane Von Furstenberg wrap jumpsuit. She paired her draped berry number with bold Lorraine Schwartz cuff bracelets, a coordinating gold Gucci clutch and platform peep-toes. Keep reading for more of the best fashion moments from Independent Spirit Awards past!

RELATED: Most memorable fashion from SAG Awards past