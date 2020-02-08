Fashion hits and misses from the 2020 Independent Spirit Awards

Despite the 2020 Independent Spirit Awards being a daytime event, the stars spared no expense when it came to fashion. From frills and florals to an abundance of capes and color choices in anticipation of Valentine's Day, Wonderwall.com is rounding up the best and worst dressed stars, starting with Naomi Watts. Where do we even begin with this one? The star arrived in what seems like a perfectly lovely hot pink printed gown, but opted to really mess things up when it came to the styling. The star accessorized by draping a black blazer atop her shoulders, carrying a clashing bright red clutch and finishing her look with those hideous black-toed white boots. Needless to say, we weren't feeling this eclectic Chanel look. Keep reading for more of the day's hits and misses...

RELATED: Fashion hits and misses from the 2020 Grammys