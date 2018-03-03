2018 Independent Spirit Awards: Fashion hits and misses

The stars aligned in Santa Monica for the 33rd Film Independent Spirit Awards on March 3, 2018. Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the biggest celeb style moments -- the good, the bad and the fugly! -- starting with one of the most divisive getups of the daytime award show... Kerry Washington donned an unexpectedly funky ensemble: a multicolored Missoni dress featuring a floral embroidered bustier top and a tiered fringe skirt with satin pink lace-up booties by Pedro Garcia. She also rocked a unique 'do…

