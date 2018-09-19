The most affordable royal fashion moments

Just because they're royals doesn't mean they always spend a royal fortune on their wardrobes. (But if they wanted to, they could: The activities budget, which also covers clothing, for Prince Charles' clan including Prince William, Duchess Kate, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan is a whopping $6.5 million annually.) These modern royals are also fans of inexpensive fashion staples, meaning we actually have a shot at imitating their regal style. Join Wonderwall.com as we take a look at some of the most affordable looks our favorite royals have worn in recent years... starting with Kate's blue-and-white striped off-the-shoulder sundress from Zara. The breezy summer look she wore to a polo match in June 2018 usually retails for $69.99 but as of September was on sale for an unbelievable $12.99, making it a look nearly everyone can afford. Keep reading for more inexpensive royal fashion moments...

