2018 Emmy Awards wardrobe changes

Why wear just one couture confection when you can wear two?! Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who changed up their looks on the evening of the 2018 Emmy Awards, starting with Penelope Cruz. The A-list actress started TV's biggest night in a strapless feathered Chanel gown, which she wore with Atelier Swarovski jewelry. Keep reading to see what she wore later...

RELATED: Fashion hits and misses from the 2018 Emmys