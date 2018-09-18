2018 Emmy Awards wardrobe changes
Why wear just one couture confection when you can wear two?! Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who changed up their looks on the evening of the 2018 Emmy Awards, starting with Penelope Cruz. The A-list actress started TV's biggest night in a strapless feathered Chanel gown, which she wore with Atelier Swarovski jewelry. Keep reading to see what she wore later...
Why wear just one couture confection when you can wear two?! Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who changed up their looks on the evening of the 2018 Emmy Awards, starting with Penelope Cruz. The A-list actress started TV's biggest night in a strapless feathered Chanel gown, which she wore with Atelier Swarovski jewelry. Keep reading to see what she wore later...