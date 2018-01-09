Fashion flashback: Most memorable looks from the 2008 Grammys

The '00s weren't known for exquisite fashion, but it sure is fun to look back at the era's funky style! From bright colors (get ready to see a whole lot of purple!) to chunky accessories, the decade featured plenty of interesting looks. In honor of the 2018 Grammys on Jan. 28, Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the memorable fashion moments from the ceremony 10 years ago! First up is Beyonce! The superstar opted for this baby blue Elie Saab number with silver sequins and a whole lot of tulle at the 2008 Grammy Awards. Keep reading to continue this stroll down memory lane...

RELATED: Stars at their first Grammy Awards