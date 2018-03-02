Celebs out and about: Oscar edition

Wonderwall.com is checking up on some of the 2018 Academy Award nominees as well as stars of this year's Oscar-nominated films ahead of the movie world's biggest night on March 4, 2018, to see what they've been up to before the show. Let's start with this year's golden boy, Timothee Chalamet. The best actor nominee was spotted heading into the "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" studios in Hollywood on Feb. 23 carrying a garment bag. Keep reading for more Oscar nominees out and about...

