See all the stars at the 2020 New York Film Critics Circle Awards Gala
See all the stars who attended the New York Film Critics Circle Awards gala at TAO Downtown in New York City on Jan. 7, 2020... starting with Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern. Keep reading for more shots of stars on the red carpet and inside...
See all the stars who attended the New York Film Critics Circle Awards gala at TAO Downtown in New York City on Jan. 7, 2020... starting with Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern. Keep reading for more shots of stars on the red carpet and inside...