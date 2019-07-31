All of Ariana Grande's Jim Carrey dreams just came true, plus more news

Ariana Grande calls working with Jim Carrey 'the most special experience' of her 'life'

You don't need to look much further than Ariana Grande's collection of tattoos to understand how much she loves Jim Carrey, whom she's gushed about on multiple occasions. The singer has a tattoo of one of his lines from "The Truman Show" and she's shared a sweet fan-to-idol moment or two with him on both social media and in real life. Now, she's trying to wrap her brain around the fact that she's slated to appear on his Showtime series, "Kidding." "There aren't words," she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the two hugging this week. "I've been staring at my screen and no words do this moment justice. thankful for the most special experience of my life. nothing is crazier than getting to work with and spend time with someone whom you've idolized and adored since before you could speak. actually, what's even crazier is discovering that person to be more special and warm and generous in person than you ever could've imagined." She went on to say, "I get to make a tiny appearance on the hilarious and deeply moving show Kidding next season. this was a DREAM of an experience. thank you thank you thank you Jim and thank you Dave for having me. i have so much more to say but words actually can't .... cover it." "Kidding," starring Jim as Mr. Pickles, returns to Showtime for its second season, this fall.

