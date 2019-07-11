Amanda Seyfried slams Instagram influencer for promoting an unhealthy body image, plus more news

Amanda Seyfried urges Instagram influencer to be more responsible with her social media posts

From Amanda Seyfried's perspective, "INFLUENCE = POWER. And if you're taking advantage of that—EMPOWER." She shared that sentiment on Instagram this week after spotting -- and calling out -- a post from Instagram influencer Arielle Charnas in which Arielle showed off her very thin figure in a bikini, saying how "proud" she was to look like she does after two kids. E! News reports the photo irked many commenters who found the photo to be another example of a celeb promoting an "unrealistic" and "unhealthy" body image. Among those angered by Arielle's post was a friend of Amanda's who replied in the comments that Arielle should either admit she was "glorifying an unhealthy body image" and that "wealth made your workouts/body possible" or resign herself to the fact that she's "just perpetuating the patriarchal (totally unrealistic) notion that mothers should 'bounce back' after childbirth." Amanda shared her pal's comment on her own page. "F--- it- this is feed material," she captioned a screenshot of the comment. "My very smart friend (again-not tagging) wrote this on a semi-influencer's feed and she blocked both of us (even though I didn't tag her-at least she's getting the message). If we're ready to get paid for flaunting our lifestyle (and inspiring some in the meantime) we have to be open to the discussions surrounding what we're promoting," she explained. "We have to back ourselves up- not run away from the issues it presents. There are gray areas everywhere. Each of us has a chance to back ourselves- especially on this platform. If you know who you are- take a second to decide if what you're throwing out there is worth it- in the big picture." Amanda's response promoted a new string of debates. That's when she tossed in a silly selfie with the "influence = power" mantra in the caption. "Goodnight, all, and thanks for a much needed discussion," she wrote, having made her point. "I'm tired!"

RELATED: Mariah Carey says she's 'kind of a prude,' plus more news