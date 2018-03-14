Behold Reese Witherspoon's perfect reaction to a dissertation on 'Legally Blonde,' plus more news

Reese Witherspoon had the perfect reaction to a 15,000 dissertation on 'Legally Blonde'

During a recent video interview with the stars of "A Wrinkle In Time," entertainment reporter Lucy Jayne Ford took a moment to admit something to Reese Witherspoon that she wanted to tell her for ages. "I actually wrote 15,000 words on you once. I wrote my university dissertation on 'Legally Blonde' and strong female characters," Lucy said to Reese (via JustJared). By that point, Lucy had already told her social media followers that she planned to give a copy of the tome to Reese. She had it with her at the interview and presented it to the star. Reese initially responded with her usual, Southern gal charm: "Thank you ... That really touches my heart ... That's amazing ... That means a lot to me," she gushed. Before the end of the interview, however, the actress apparently stopped to consider what her "Legally Blonde" character Elle Woods would have done with a dissertation. "I have one question about this -- Is it scented?" Reese asked, referring to the line where she happily passes along a pink, perfumed resume in the hopes of landing a job. ("I think it gives it a little something extra," Elle famously says in the film.) As for Lucy's dissertation? "I actually put perfume on it before I left," she assured her hero. Looking delighted, Reese replied: "I know you did!" Later, Lucy shared a photo of the exchange, and joked in the caption, "I blacked out somewhere between [Reese] taking it and Oprah saying 'wow.'" We don't blame ya, girl. 15,000 words is a lot of legal blondness.

