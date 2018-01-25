Celebs who had trouble with the law in 2017

Every year, a few celebrities fight the law, and the law wins. For some stars, this is old hat. Take Shia LaBeouf, for example. The actor's history of legal woes is well-documented. In 2017, he had another run-in: He was arrested on July 8 in Savannah, Georgia, for public intoxication, disorderly conduct and obstruction. None of that was really the issue. During the arrest, Shia went nuclear, verbally assaulting police officers and using homophobic and racist language. Bodycam video showed Shia yelling at an officer, "I have rights! I'm an American. You got me in my hotel, arresting me in my hotel for doing what, sir?" A video from inside the police car was also released. In it, Shia did more of the same, shouting at a white police officer for putting his "own kind" in jail. He also ranted about paying his taxes. Inside the police station (in yet another video), he told a black police officer that he was going "to hell" and said what he was doing was "savage" because of the color of his skin. Over the course of the arrest, he called officers "cowards," "pirates" and "slimy," among other things, most of them not fit for print. He also mocked a white police officer about his wife's sexual preferences. On July 12, Shia apologized and said he'd hit a "bottom." "My outright disrespect for authority is problematic to say the least, and completely destructive to say the worst. It is a new low. A low I hope is a bottom," he said. "I have been struggling with addiction publicly for far too long, and I am actively taking steps toward securing my sobriety and hope I can be forgiven for my mistakes." On Oct. 19, Shia pleaded guilty to obstruction and no contest to disorderly conduct. His public drunkenness charge was dismissed as part of a plea deal with prosecutors.