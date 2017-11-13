Breakout stars of 2017

As we approach the end of 2017, Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at some of the biggest breakout stars of the year. Keep reading to get the scoop on Meghan Markle, Cardi B, Noah Cyrus and more of the actors, musicians, models and personalities who had everyone talking this year... starting with Prince Harry's girlfriend. The 36-year-old actress and activist has been starring on "Suits" since 2011 -- Season 7 debuted in July -- but became a major star this year as her relationship with the British royal got more serious. Though they've been dating since mid-2016, this is the year they made their first public appearance together -- at his beloved Invictus Games in September -- which set tongues wagging that an engagement is coming soon. Meghan even spoke publicly about their relationship in Vanity Fair's October issue, saying, "I can tell you that at the end of the day I think it's really simple. We're two people who are really happy and in love."

