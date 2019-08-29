Britney Spears is a brunette again, plus more news

Britney Spears goes back to brunette!

Britney Spears must have been ready for a change this summer. Just a few days after she shared a candid post on Instagram about how heartbreaking it when people post nasty comments about her on social media, the usually blonde singer stepped out for a date night with her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, with long, dark locks instead. Another diner at Cecconi's in Los Angeles tells ET the newly-minted brunette "seemed super happy, smiling and laughing a lot" while enjoying the evening with Sam under the protection of "two security guards." ""Living in LA is such a trip !!! It can be lonely at times," she wrote on Instagram earlier this month amid an ongoing battle for her conservatorship to end. "You never know who to trust, and some people can be fake," she wrote on Instagram. "I have a very small circle of friends, and simply do what makes me happy!!! It breaks my heart to see the comments on my posts sometimes .... So I simply choose not to look anymore ... let the clever haters do what they do best .... hate!!!" Brit last went to the dark hair side back in 2014.

RELATED: Celebrity hair transformations of 2019