Pink addresses the Carey Hart breakup rumors, plus more celeb romance updates

Sometimes all you can do is laugh off the rumors when you're a celeb! On Dec. 7, 2016, Pink took to Instagram to post a photo of herself in a tabloid with the headline "Pregnant Pink Marriage Split: I'll Raise My Babies Alone." The singer, who's expecting baby No. 2 with husband Carey Hart, brought the headline to his attention in the caption: "Apparently @hartluck I HAVE HAD IT!!!!!!!" she joked. "So you better fix this s---, whatever it is, cause it's obviously BAD. Just sh----! And before you leave can you please teach me how to set the alarm? I can't wait to take over your closet!!!!!! #moreclothes #ivehaditwiththiss---." But of course Pink and the motocross champ aren't the only ones dealing with romance rumors this week. Keep reading for all the latest on celeb breakups, marriage updates and more.

