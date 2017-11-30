Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged, plus more celebrity romance updates this week

Another week, another batch of romance updates! It has finally happened… Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are officially engaged! On the morning of Nov. 27, Clarence House announced that the 33-year-old prince and the 36-year-old actress are set to be married. "His Royal Highness and Ms. Markle became engaged in London earlier this month. Prince Harry has informed Her Majesty The Queen and other close members of his family. Prince Harry has also sought and received the blessing of Ms. Markle's parents." The wedding will take place in May 2018 at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. Queen Elizabeth II said in a statement that she is "delighted for the couple and wish them every happiness." It is believed that upon their marriage, Harry will be given the title of Duke of Sussex, which would make Meghan a duchess, a la Kate Middleton. Meanwhile, Meghan's making some huge changes: She's already moved into Harry's cottage on the Kensington Palace grounds and will soon be made a British citizen. She's also set to be baptized and confirmed in the Church of England before the nuptials. Now keep reading for more celebrity love life updates this week…

