Matt Lauer's wife Annette Roque meets with lawyers amid divorce buzz, plus more celeb love life updates this week

Another week, another batch of romance updates! Matt Lauer's wife, Annette Roque, is getting her ducks in a row following his "Today" firing amid a sexual misconduct scandal. According to a Dec. 20 report from Page Six, the Dutch former model has been meeting with lawyers -- she was seen heading into New York City law firm Latham & Watkins the same day -- to discuss the possibility of getting a larger settlement if she divorces Matt in the wake of fresh cheating allegations. "The post-nup will likely specify how much Annette would get if they divorce, but she is expected to challenge it given Matt's earnings since 2006, and given how he has humiliated her," a source told Page Six. (Before his termination, Matt -- a 20-year veteran of "Today" -- was reportedly pulling in $25 million a year.) "There are also issues over all the property and land they own, both in the Hamptons and abroad." Earlier in December, Page Six reported that Matt and Annette -- who filed for divorce back in 2006 while pregnant with their third child before withdrawing her petition weeks later -- have been living separate lives for years. Her father recently told DailyMail.com that the couple's marriage is essentially over. "She is not going to stay with him and work it out," Henri Roque said. Now keep reading for more celeb love life updates this week...

RELATED: Celebs who married their mistresses