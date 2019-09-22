Emmys 2019: See your favorite stars getting glammed up for the big night!
We love everything about the Emmys, including the glam that happens before the show! Wonderwall.com rounded up all of the social media pics celebs shared leading up to the 2019 Emmy Awards on Sept. 22, starting with this shot of Chrissy Metz. The "This Is Us" star shared this snap on her Instagram Story with the caption "Almost reaaaady." Keep reading to see more stars getting ready...
