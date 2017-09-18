Inside Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus' Emmy Awards date night, plus more news

Inside Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus' Emmy Awards date night

In Hollywood, there's no better barometer for relationship gravitas than accompanying one's sweetheart to his or her industry-appropriate awards show. For "Saturday Night Live" producer Lindsay Shookus, that awards show was the Emmys -- and her decision to take Ben Affleck to ceremony proves the new couple is playing for keeps. Ben and Lindsay, who started dating either in April or prior to Ben's split from Jennifer Garner, depending on who you ask, spent some time catching up with Larry David producer and comic Jeff Garlin and sportscaster Charissa Thompson. When Lindsay's show won the Emmy for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series, a spy tells Us Weekly Ben "jumped up and cheered" for his girlfriend. "He's sitting with all of 'SNL' in the center of the theater. He's clearly her plus-one," said the source. Later, the pair stopped by the HBO afterparty, where another partygoer said Ben was "very animated" and seemed to be enjoying making folks laugh while Lindsay draped her arm around his shoulder. Before calling it a night, Ben and Lindsay popped into the Governors Ball. "He was doting on her, running [his hand on] her back and smiling," a source told Us.

