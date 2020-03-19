Julianne Hough's husband treats her to a gourmet, home-cooked breakfast, plus more news

Brooks Laich works on his breakfast skills amid social distancing mandates

What marriage problems?! Julianne Hough's husband Brooks Laich took advantage of the time home with his lady on Wednesday, March 19, to treat her to a huge breakfast spread, in the interest of expanding his home chef horizons. "You guys, I'm using this social distancing time to work on a magical skill. I'm getting better at cooking breakfast," Brooks said on his Instagram Story (via People). "So today we have pancakes, we have smoked salmon, I'm going to make some scrambled eggs and some turkey bacon and some tea. And I already have the table set. ... Skills training begins now!" Brooks, a former hockey star who now focuses on his podcast, "How Men Think," with co-host Gavin DeGraw, has been speaking more openly in recent months about his willingness to "explore [his] sexuality," in part, for the sake of his marriage, which has reportedly hit a few stumbling blocks in the past year. On one episode of the pod last month, the co-hosts explored why couples decide to divorce. Brooks said, seemingly from experience, that he thought sometimes it was just about losing that connection that would otherwise allow you to continue communicating. Couples sometimes "lack a little bit of courage ... to share those things that could really actually keep people together and, like, light their marriage on fire," he said at the time. At the end of the breakfast clip, Brooks showed off the final meal, including fruit stuffed pancakes, eggs scrambled with veggies, bacon and smoked salmon. He also took some Sriracha out of the fridge to have on ready for Julianne, who eventually walked into the kitchen with a fresh-out-of-the-shower head of wet hair. Gesturing to the hot sauce, he told viewers: "My wife likes it on top of the eggs." Fire, indeed!

