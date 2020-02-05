Julianne Hough's husband Brooks Laich reflects on divorce amid rough patch rumors, plus more news

Brooks Laich talks divorce as Julianne Hough split rumors continue

In the last few weeks, rumors about the state of Julianne Hough's marriage to Brooks Laich have grown louder, with insiders telling outlets including Us Weekly and People that the two are going through a difficult time. On the Monday. Feb. 3, edition of "How Men Think," the podcast Brooks hosts with Gavin DeGraw, he discussed some of the things that can lead a couple to divorce with divorce attorney, Laura Wasser. "I'm going to change in the course of my life. My wife is going to change in the course of her life," the hockey player said, according to Us. "But also, I think people over time can develop some sort of indifference when once there was an attraction. They can just develop an indifference, and it's not staying connected enough to continue to learn and grow and accept your changes, accept their changes and also challenge each other." After encouraging listeners to check out "resources" like seminars and books if they're unsure of how to proceed in their marriage, he opened up about how communication and other issues can necessitate change. "I don't think a lot of people in their marriage really, really, truthfully communicate all the needs and desires and cravings and yearnings they have for themselves, for their partner, all of it," he said. "I think they lack a little bit of courage there, to share those things that could really actually keep people together and, like, light their marriage on fire." Before the end of the episode, he shouted out Laura's own divorce podcast, "Divorce Sucks!" and told her, "I'm really happy for you, but I hope I'm never on your podcast." Gavin, for his part, has been among the people close to Brooks and Julianne who have told reporters he thinks the two are doing OK and will figure everything out. The couple tied the knot back in 2017.

