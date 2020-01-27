Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden welcomed a baby and more ICYMI celeb news from January 2020

Baby news!

Just a few days into the New Year, Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden dropped a bombshell -- they're parents! On Jan. 3, the couple announced on Instagram that they'd welcomed a baby girl. Their daughter, Raddix Chloe Wildflower, was actually born on Dec. 30, but the couple kept the news under wraps for a few days. Us Weekly reported that Raddix was born via surrogate in Los Angeles. A source told People magazine, "Cameron is so much more settled, stable and happy. It was natural to want a baby." The couple reportedly has no plans to hire any outside help. "She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family," they said in their announcement, adding that they will protect the baby's privacy. "So we won't be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute! Some would even say RAD."

