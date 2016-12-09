Kanye West's friend blames breakdown on his mom's death, plus more news

Kanye West pal blames health scare on mom's death

Theories about what was behind Kanye West's breakdown have surfaced and been shot down repeatedly since he was hospitalized, but the rapper's close friend Fonzworth Bentley believes everything boils down to Kanye's ongoing grief over the 2007 death of his mom, Donda West. "He never mourned his mother, and that's at the root of this, and you don't have to be a clinical psychologist to figure that out," Fonzworth said on the Tequila Avion podcast this week (via the New York Post). "That is at the core of this. I think a lot of these things are coming up and coming out now … You have to look at it from his perspective. You put out the most amazing album. You're breaking records on merch … So, what happens is …. you take that, and then your fashion show just demolishes and fails … We all know more than anything that he wants to be successful in fashion, so when editors and everything are beating him up … That happens and then you're onstage, your wife gets robbed — and it's not like that didn't happen -- that happened ... It's not OK." Fonzworth also said Kanye asked the Saint Pablo crew to join him backstage in Sacramento, California, before he announced he was canceling the tour. "He went through everybody and was like, 'I'm sorry this didn't happen for you like this, but y'all need to know how important y'all are, and everybody comes and helps me, but we need to be helping each other,'" Fonzworth recalled the rapper saying. "But at the same time I believe in my heart it was a call for help."

