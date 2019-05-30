Katy Perry gets matching tattoos with fans, plus more news

Katy Perry gets matching tattoos with fans in celebration of her new single

Katy Perry just earned a fan for life. And that's appropriate, given that her first new solo track in two years is called "Never Really Over." The night before the single's Thursday, May 30, release, Katy got together with a slew of fans at YouTube Space Los Angeles, where she treated them to a preview of the song and accompanying video. She also told everyone there was a tattoo truck outside waiting for them to commemorate the event -- then promptly got a matching broken heart tattoo that reads "miss," while fans who were up for the body art got the other half of the broken heart -- with the word "you." The tats were a hit. Matheus Rodrigues later posted photos of himself getting inked and hanging with the singer. "Katy Perry, thank u for being the most adorable&lovely person of the world," he gushed (via Page Six). "I love you so much, is a honor to have my first tattoo ever with you. MATCHING TATTOOS FOR LIFE,&our connection is #NeverReallyOver." Last year, Katy got a tattoo to commemorate the end of her Witness tour.

RELATED: Katy Perry's biggest career moments