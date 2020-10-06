Kim Kardashian breaks down in tears in David Letterman interview, more news

Why was Kim Kardashian so upset during her interview with Dave Letterman? Like the rest of her family, Kim Kardashian West is no stranger to candid, on-camera discussions about her personal life. But something in her recent sit-down with David Letterman apparently drove her to break down in tears. "No, no, no, no, no, no … we alright?" Dave says, trying to comfort her. "I don't know why I'm crying, I've talked about this before," Kim says, her face still wet with tears. The moment appears in a trailer for Season 3 of the former "Late Night" host's "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction," which also includes bits from his new interviews with Lizzo, Dave Chappelle and Robert Downey Jr. The clip doesn't reveal what affected Kim so deeply, but in the past year, she's seen her marital troubles play out publicly as her husband, Kanye West, struggled with bipolar disorder and staged a bid for the presidency. As she told Grazia magazine for its latest cover story, she also found herself alone, caring for Kanye when he contracted COVID-19 earlier this year, while also looking after her four young children. In addition to those and other personal issues, "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" is coming to an end — and Kim has been studying to take the bar. Season 3 airs on Netflix on Oct. 21. Keep reading for the latest on Kanye's campaign and more … RELATED: The estimated net worth of every member of the Kardashian-Jenner family

Kanye West's FEC filing indicates he's worth a few hundred million dollars — not $5 billion, as he's claimed Despite Kanye West's repeated claims he's a billionaire, financial records filed Monday with the Federal Elections Commission indicate the rapper, designer and presidential hopeful is actually worth "several hundred million" dollars, Business Insider reports. The outlet reportedly obtained access to the filing, part of 'Ye's "Birthday Party" ticket grab ahead of the Nov. 3 election, and learned he has a $50 million-plus sized stake in each of his three Yeezy companies, as well as stakes in Adidas valued at about $50 million and Nike valued at around $25 million, among other ventures. The filing also mentions trademarks he has access to and breaks down his "leadership positions" within some of the companies that generate income for him. It also breaks down his various debts. Kanye, an on-off Donald Trump supporter who may or may not be intentionally drawing votes away from Joe Biden with his presidential candidacy, has not been able to get his name on the ballot in some states, fueling suspicion about his motivation for running.

Rihanna apologizes for using music that featured sacred Islamic verses in Savage X Fenty show Both Rihanna and London-based producer Coucou Chloe issued formal apologies this week amid criticism over Rihanna's inclusion of Chloe's 2016 track "Doom" in her Savage x Fenty fashion show, which began streaming on Amazon Friday. The song features a remixed version of narration about the end of the world and afterlife taken from the Hadith, a sacred Muslim text, according to ET. "I'd like to thank the Muslim community for pointing out a huge oversight that was unintentionally offensive in our savage x fenty show," Rihanna wrote on her Instagram Story. "I would more importantly like to apologize to you for this honest, yet careless mistake. We understand that we have hurt many of our Muslim brothers and sisters, and I'm incredibly disheartened by this!" She continued: "I do not play with any kind of disrespect toward God or any religion and therefore the use of the song in our project was completely irresponsible. Moving forward we will make sure nothing like this ever happens again. Thank you for your forgiveness and understanding." Coucou Chloe also apologized on social media, telling followers the samples came from "Baile Funk tracks I found online" and that, "at the time, I was not aware that these samples used text from an Islamic Hadith." She went on to "take full responsibility for" failing to "research these words properly." Despite the mea culpa, her Twitter post was met with consternation from critics who claimed the artist has been "ignoring" criticism since the track's release years ago, that she should have researched the meaning of any unfamiliar language she planned to sample and that the title, "Doom," suggests she was aware of the meaning of the words she included.

Eddie Van Halen loses his battle with throat cancer The music world was hit hard with yet another loss Tuesday as Eddie Van Halen's son announced the guitar legend's death. "I can't believe I'm having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning," Wolfgang Van Halen, 29, shared on social media. "He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I've shared with him on and off stage was a gift. My heart is broken and I don't think I'll ever fully recover from this loss. I love you so much, Pop." Musicians and other stars responded by sharing memories of the Van Halen founder and sending love to his grieving family. According to TMZ, Eddie died in Santa Monica, with loved ones at his side. He was 65.

Patrick J. Adams admits 'fear' has kept him from contacting his former 'Suits' costar, Duchess Meghan For seven years, Meghan Markle shared the set of "Suits" with Patrick J. Adams, who played her love interest. She left the show to marry Prince Harry, but the two have since given up their royal positions and are now pursuing a new life in California. Despite Meghan's distance from her onetime royal duties, however, Patrick says he hasn't really been in touch with her since their children were born. Asked why he hasn't reached out, he recently told Radio Times, "Quite frankly, I think I'm intimidated. I have no doubt I could pick up the phone and call her at any moment, but I don't know what I would say." In 2018, Patrick traveled to England to support Meghan as a guest at her wedding. And he says they were in touch after he and his wife Troian Bellisario welcomed their daughter two years ago and Meghan and Prince Harry welcomed their son in 2019. "After our children were born, there were some texts sent and gifts sent, but I guess I'm a little scared," he explained. "I think it's pure fear. I guess I'm scared about the idea of breaking through whatever walls exist to have that conversation." he also acknowledged that Meghan's "been navigating a lot," though he didn't go into detail about the backlash that surfaced in some circles after she and Harry broke tradition and relocated. "Knowing what's in Meghan's heart and knowing how compassionate she can be," Patrick said, "it's hard to watch because you want your friends to be left alone to build their life together."

Dan Levy slams Comedy Central India for editing out a kiss between two men "Schitt's Creek" fans jumped to defend the show's creator Dan Levy this week after he called out Comedy Central India for a promo in which a kiss between his character and Dustin Milligan's character was edited out. The clip featured a Season 5 Spin the Bottle moment, according to Decider. In the original version, three kisses take place. In India's edit, there are only two. Re-posting the clip, Dan tweeted: "You showed the kiss between two women, you showed the kiss between a woman and a man, then removed the kiss between two men? This is a show about the power of inclusivity. The censorship of gay intimacy is making a harmful statement against that message. #loveislove." Fans were quick to support Dan, asking questions like, "How do you cut out something that is the heart of the show itself?!" and suggesting that it's one thing to edit out all the kissing but quite another to only remove kisses between certain genders. Other fans, meanwhile, rectified the situation as best they could — by sharing screenshots of the kiss between Ted and Dan that was removed.

Anne Heche reflects on dramatic 'DWTS' exit: 'Not my finest moment' Talk about going out with a bang. Anne Heche and her "Dancing With the Stars" partner Keo Motsepe were eliminated Monday night after Anne's deeply personal revelations about the effect her relationship with Ellen DeGeneres had on her career. In the pre-performance video, Anne reflected on having being warned not to bring her then girlfriend to her own premiere of 1997's "Volcano." She brought her anyway, she said, and was promptly removed from the theater. "[I] was ushered out by security before the movie even ended, and I was told I was not allowed to go to the afterparty for fear they would get picture of me with a woman," she shared, adding that "the stigma attached to that relationship was so bad that I was fired from my multimillion-dollar picture deal and I did not work in a studio picture for 10 years." After the video ended, Anne, clad in a Pride-themed costume, danced the Paso Doble to Katy Perry's "Rise," according to People. New host Tyra Banks then proceeded to announce an erroneous elimination result, saying that Monica Aldama and Val Chmerkovskiy were safe, and that Anne and Keo and Vernon Davis and Peta Murgatroyd were in the bottom two. Tyra then realized there was a mix up and, after blaming the cards for having the wrong info on them, called Monica and Val back once she realized they were actually in the bottom and would face elimination alongside Anne and Keo. Ultimately, Anne and Keo lost. According to Page Six, Anne seemed to take the news hard. "Anne was not happy — she was furious. She drove off the lot and refused to do any press," a source told the outlet. It's an understandable response, given the emotional nature of her performance, the loss and the confusion on live TV. But she was also due on-camera again early Tuesday, where she and Keo checked in with "Good Morning America." At one point, Michael Strahan asked Anne, "Are you glad that you went out on a high note?" Anne laughed and replied, "Was that a high note?" then said, "I'm glad I got to dance the dances that I did and I've been through tougher, but this was not my finest moment." Keo disagreed, chiming in to say, "I think it was a high note. You came on strong and then you delivered, so I'm very proud."

Pennsylvania native Bradley Cooper explains how to vote in the battleground state in new video campaign As fans of Bradley Cooper's 2013 performance in "Silver Linings Playbook" probably know, the actor was born and raised in the Philadelphia suburbs. With Pennsylvania considered a battleground state in the upcoming Nov. 3 election, B. Coop appeared in a "Now This News" video campaign to make sure Pennsylvania voters have all the info they need in advance to ensure they have a voice in this year's national and local races. "I just want to talk to you about voting in Pennsylvania," he says in the video message," adding that it's "easy" as long as you're prepared — and registered before the deadline, which in Pennsylvania is Oct. 19. Registering or checking to make sure you're still registered takes only "5 minutes," the actor adds. He also tackles voting plans, urging voters to determine in advance not only who they'll vote for but how they'll vote, which takes a little more planning this year because of the pandemic. For voters casting ballots by mail, for example, Bradley explains that the state provides a two-tiered ballot enclosure — one "secrecy envelope" and one "paid-postage return envelope," according to People. "If you skip the first step and just use the return envelope, your ballot will be considered a 'naked ballot,'" and could be disqualified, he says, adding that forgetting to sign mailed-in ballots is also very common. The 45-year-old star grew up Jenkintown, PA, outside Philly. "The older you get, you start to appreciate where you came from. And when I was living here, I thought … I didn't feel the way I do now," he mused in a 2013 interview pegged to his Philly-born and raised "Silver Linings Playbook" character. "Now I just love it. I kind of don't want to let it go."

Jodie Turner-Smith says being home as a new mom amid the pandemic 'worked out for my baby' New mom Jodie Turner-Smith, who welcomed Janie, her first child with Joshua Jackson in April, definitely appreciates the silver linings that coat some of what the world has endured these past few months. For starters, she kind of needed to be home with her daughter focused on her new role as a parent. "I had to learn how to breastfeed and how to be a mum — it really worked out for my baby," the actress says in the October edition of Vogue. Jodie's own mother ended up moving in for a stint to help out after Janie's birth, she explained, and even as the family watched the explosion of COVID-19 cases alongside the protests that followed the killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others, Jodie says she took "comfort" in being at home. "It doesn't make sense that we still have to be screaming to the world that our lives matter," she explains. "It doesn't make sense that Black people are being senselessly mowed down by the police. It doesn't make sense, this country's response to the global pandemic. It doesn't make sense that so many people are unemployed, and the government is bailing out corporations. But what did make sense, inside of that, was the love of my family."