Kim Kardashian faces backlash over new braids, plus more news

Kim Kardashian West slammed for calling corn rows 'Bo Derek braids'

Kim Kardashian West's new 'do isn't doing wonders for her reputation. The mom of three posted a Snapchat story of her braided, beaded, silver-dyed locks over the weekend, calling them her "Bo Derek braids," in reference to the model and actress' iconic look in the movie "10." She was quickly reprimanded and chastised by social media users who found it offensive that she would credit a white actress with the corn row style. "Kim Kardashian on snap talking about some Bo Derek braids. Kim they are called CORN ROWS," wrote one irked commenter (via the Daily Mail). "First of all, f--- you @KimKardashian for wearing cornrows and calling them 'Boderrick braids,'" another user snapped. "Second of [all] f--- you again for crediting the creation of 'boderrick braids' to a white woman who was culturally appropriating cornrows to begin with." Another user called her "a culture vulture." As of Monday, Jan. 30, Kim had yet to comment on the backlash.

