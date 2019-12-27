Kourtney Kardashian claps back at new puppy critics, plus more news

Kourtney Kardashian had the perfect response to trolls amid new puppy backlash

Kourtney Kardashian's kids got a special treat on Christmas morning -- a ridiculously fluffy new puppy who was apparently on Kourtney and Scott Disick's 5-year-old son, Reign's list for Santa. But almost as soon as Kourtney started sharing photos of Reign and his brother and sister snuggling up to the pooch on Instagram, asking fans to help pick a name, she noticed a handful of comments suggesting she'd ditched the family's Pomeranian, Honey, replacing her with the new dog. "But do they still have her Pomeranian?" one user posted (via People). "Or do they just get rid of dogs for new ones." Kourtney chimed in to say, "Of course we still have Honey our baby Pom Pom," but that wasn't the last comment about her dog adoption policy. Another user snapped that the puppy would be "temporary since you never keep your dogs," prompting Kourtney to respond again. She was less easygoing this time. "Wow so much negativity we still have Honey, but thanks for your assumptions," she wrote, adding, "I'll assume Santa wasn't good to you, hence your vibes." Dog mom mic drop.

