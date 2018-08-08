Kourtney Kardashian FaceTimes with a cute mystery man after Younes Bendjima split, plus more news

Does Kourtney Kardashian have a cute new guy in her life?

Kourtney Kardashian looked happy and relaxed when she took her daughter, Penelope Disick, out to the mall this week following her break-up with 26-year-old model, Younes Bendjima. That may have been because she was already getting some attention from an attractive mystery man on FaceTime, according to the Daily Mail. The outlet didn't publish much in the way of details about the guy Kourt was spotted talking to while she and Penelope did a little late summer shopping in Los Angeles, but the 39-year-old did seem to be enjoying their chat in spite of the fact that her now-ex beau was photographed with his arms around another woman in Mexico. If Kourtney is ready to move on, however, it probably won't be with Penelope's dad, Scott Disick. An insider assures UsWeekly the pair are happy to be friends now that their romance is firmly in the past. "Nothing with Scott is rumored or even remotely on the horizon at all, so while people will inevitably try to spin it and say he'll try and get back with her, they aren't going to," says the source. "He and Sofia [Richie] are happy where they are now and they're simply doing their own thing, and Scott and Kourtney are coparenting their kids as they have been with great success. Scott will always love and be there for Kourtney and is just happy that they are on good terms for the sake of their kids. He has Sofia and doesn't want to be bothered with any drama."

