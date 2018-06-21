Pink and Carey Hart's daughter pulls out her own tooth for a $100, plus more news

Pink's daughter gives the Tooth Fairy a run for her money

Willow Hart's parents, singer Pink and off-road racer, Carey Hart, both have reps for being tough, so perhaps it should be no wonder the apple doesn't fall far from the proverbial tree. Willow, 7, was apparently struggling with a loose tooth this week, when her dad made her a deal. Yank that thing out yourself, he told her, and there's a crisp, green C-note in it for you. And just like that ... Tada! Carey posted an Instagram pic of his daughter holding her tooth in one hand and her new cash in the other, Tooth Fairy be damned. "Willz is gonna be the next major investment banker," he joked in the caption. "We settled on 100 buck for 1 shot at pulling her tooth out. Was the best money I ever spent, and she got 20 weeks worth of tour per diem in 5 seconds. #LoveThisKid."

RELATED: Celeb kids all grown up