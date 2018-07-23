Beyonce shows off her bikini bod with JAY-Z in Italy, plus more news

Beyonce and JAY-Z hit the Amalfi Coast

Beyonce and JAY-Z are squeezing all they can out of their last bit of downtime in Europe before their On the Run II tour returns to the U.S. They made that point abundantly clear on during a recent sail aboard a yacht off the Amalfi Coast in Italy. Following the latest batch of rumors Beyonce could be expecting her fourth child, new photos popped up on Saturday, July 21, that showed a swimsuit clad Bey and relaxed looking Jay leaning back and enjoying the ride as the waves crashed behind them. Their kids, Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir, didn't appear in the latest pics but the adorable kiddos were definitely with mom and dad on a boat off Ponza Island the following day. Last week, Bey and Jay's travels took them to Nice, France, where they enjoyed a meal with Bono and Beyonce's mom, Tina Knowles Lawson. They're due back in the U.S. for a performance in Cleveland on Wednesday, according to People.

