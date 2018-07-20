Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth split rumors: What's really going on, plus more news

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are 'just trying to be more private about their relationship'

Split rumors hit Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth this week courtesy of a widely circulated OK! Australia report claiming they couldn't agree on when to start a family. But according to an E! News source, the engaged pair have simply taken their romance out of the spotlight as much as possible in recent months. "[They are] very much still together and have just been trying to be more private about their relationship," says the insider. "They have been spending a lot of their time being low-key in Nashville lately, and come home to Malibu often to spend time with family." Family including each other, that is -- Liam posted a video showing the two joking around in their car together shortly after the rumors surfaced.

