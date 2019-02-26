Kristen Bell cracks a joke about her own wardrobe malfunction, plus more news

Kristen Bell lets her wardrobe malfunction slide

Kristen Bell may have jinxed herself after all. Earlier this month, the star told People she's careful to have her stylist take lots of photos and tape "everything down" to avoid any accidental flashes when she's headed out of the house for an event. "It's worked so far," she said at the time before worrying, "now I've probably jinxed myself." Fast forward to Monday, Feb. 25, when she appeared on "Today" to promote her new baby products line, and the smart, bright orange suit she wore for the appearance turned out not to be enough defense against the New York City wind. At one point, a gust flapped her blouse open, exposing the pair of skin-colored panties that peeked above her pants' waistline beneath where her top should have been. Apparently, some paps caught the moment -- and maybe Kristen herself had been waiting for it after that jinx. Because she promptly hopped on her Instagram Story to share a photo from the morning. "This was one of the only pics where my underwear WASNT showing. (MY BAD)," she quipped. Realizing, perhaps, that she'd done nothing wrong, she added: "(Retraction: I'm not gonna apologize for wearing underpants)."

